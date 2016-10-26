Trolls: They're not just on social media or in the comment sections of websites. Now the wild-haired, cuter versions of the fabled creatures are coming alive on the silver screen — and it's the easiest Halloween costume we've seen as of late.
Mane Addicts (the website created by renowned hairstylist and R29 Innovator Of The Year nominee, Jen Atkin) teamed up with DreamWorks to create a hair-raising video inspired by the Trolls movie, which hits theaters on November 4. Daniel Moon, celebrity colorist (who specializes in rainbow hues and works with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Nicole Richie ) and Andrew Fitzsimons, hairstylist to Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, worked together to create the punk-rock pink 'do — and the results are rad. Peep the videos below.
You may recognize the signature look from your childhood days playing with Trolls dolls — and this version is a dead ringer. The grown-up, IRL version of the hair "feels like cotton candy," says Moon. Even better: This wild color and style is the best last-minute look for All Hallow's Eve. "Halloween is a great time to try a crazy hair color for a test drive," says Moon. "No one will question you."
Though Moon used a mix of Special Effects Atomic Pink hair dye and Manic Panic Hot Hot Pink hair dye to create the color, he says you can also use temporary pigment: "If you don't want to commit to something so crazy, try colored hairspray from Kryolan. These hairsprays are vibrant and wash right out." (And they're under $10 to boot.)
The key in re-creating the spiked, pineapple-esque hairstyle: tease, tease, and then tease again. Fitzsimons did it by tying small sections of hair into mini ponytails near the crown of the head, spritzing on a texturizing spray, then backcombing the ponytail ends like a mofo to create the spiked effect. (He also secured the spikes in place by pinning the hair at the base with bobby pins.) Pull out any shorter strands around the hairline and style with a teasing comb, then hit it with hairspray to set the look.
