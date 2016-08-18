The Right Way To Add Texture To Your Hair

There's no denying that "texture" is the hair-product buzzword du jour. The term covers the formulas used to create the roughed-up, lived-in, imperfect, or full and thick looks that so many of us crave — but not everyone has naturally.
Between texture spray, beach spray, teasing powder, and hair balm, the influx of body- and movement-boosting buys on the market is seemingly endless. However, not every texture product is created equal. For example, a salt spray and a dry, aerosol formula will make your hair look completely different.
To decipher the options, we quizzed Matt Fugate, a hairstylist at Serge Normant Salon in NYC. Ahead, he breaks down different products that offer texture and provides tips for how to use them. Which one will work for you? You'll never be left wondering again.
