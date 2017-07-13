Story from Beauty

Watch Barb From Stranger Things Teach Us How To Do "Upside Down" Eye Makeup

Mi-Anne Chan
Millie Bobby Brown may have gotten all the beauty buzz for shaving her head in the first season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, but if you ask us, it was Shannon Purser's beloved Barbara Holland that epitomized the beauty of the '80s the best. Take the wash of pastel blue shadow she wore to school, or her perfectly-coiffed feathered 'do, both of which capture the more-is-more mentality of the era's top trendsetters. Yes, even more than Joe Keery's and his iconic hair.
In honor of Barb's unknown future in The Upside Down (not to mention her Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a drama series today), we gave the actress a beauty look that's one part '80s and one part modern. That's right, we challenged her to take on one of this year's biggest trends: "upside down" eye makeup.
How'd we do it, you ask? All it took was some mascara and a few layers of matte blue liner (we used this one from ColourPop) etched onto Purser's lower lashline and waterline. And seeing as the last place we see Barb in last season was facing the Demagorgon in The Upside Down, we thought it'd be pretty fitting to give her blue underliner in hopes that all those conspiracy theories are right (#JusticeForBarb) and she does return for season two. Can't wait for more from Shannon? You're in luck, because her new film, Wish Upon, comes out tomorrow.
Colourpop Eyeliner in Prance, $5, available at ColourPop; Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Jumbo Jet, $17.50, available at Sephora; ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip in Weho, $6, available at ColourPop; NARS Blush in Gina, $30, available at NARS.
