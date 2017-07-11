Story from TV Shows

This Stranger Things Season 2 Poster Reveals A Closer Look At The New Monster

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
It may be the middle of summer, but we've already got fall on the brain, and it's all thanks to this new poster for season 2 of Stranger Things. Now that we know the hit Netflix show is finally returning on October 27, it's time to start speculating about what could possibly be next for the citizens of Hawkins. Luckily, this poster gives us a clue.
While it seems our core cast of characters remains the same, there's one notable difference: the monster. The Demogorgon from season 1 was undoubtedly terrifying, but this season's monster takes the cake in terms of things that are going to keep me up at night. I mean, just look: multiples arms, multiple legs, and a body the size of the sky? If you thought the Demogorgon was impossible to defeat, I'm not sure how the kids are going to stand a chance against this.
However, we've already been warned that this season will take things up a notch in terms of intensity.
"I think this season will be a lot more dark, a lot more horror-oriented,” Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, told The Telegraph. "I think people are going to like it more than the first season."
We also know a few lighter details as well. For instance, we get to welcome a new character by the name of Max (Sadie Sink) whom Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) develop crushes on. Plus, Dustin apparently gets a pet — but it's not what you're thinking.
"It’s obviously not from this planet or this dimension," the actor told Entertainment Weekly.
But, speaking of not from this planet or dimension, back to the monster. It's horrible, but despite my doubts, I'm certain this gang of misfits has a plan. At least, I hope they do. We'll find out on October 27!
