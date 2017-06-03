Just what we need — another cliffhanger at the end of Stranger Things, as if we can handle it. When we last left off, in Hawkins, IN, we wondered where pint-sized Eleven disappeared off to, and if she'll ever get to eat more Eggo waffles. We also still can't get that image of Will retching up, uh, whatever that was out of our heads. But it looks like we've got another cliffhanger coming our way when Season 2 drops on Halloween 2017. At a chocolate milk happy hour event (yes, really!) with Holiday Inn Hotels, actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, dropped the Season 2 reveal that we can't say we wanted, saying "we got another cliffhanger in there for [you], so that’s gonna be exciting." No, it is going to be aggravating (but also exciting, fine).
Matarazzo also gets us pumped for the next season, explaining that there's going to a be a lot of exposition that fills in the lore and backstories of Stranger Things. There's also "new characters that add a lot more dynamics and livelihood to the story," he says, but he's staying totally mum on any additional details.
So far, we know that Season 2 will be darker and will be set a year after the events of Season 1. And as for those new characters? Among others, we'll be meeting Max, a tomboy played by Sadie Sink and Roman, and another mysterious entity who may be an Eleven-esque character, played by newcomer Linnea Berthelsen. The rest of the cast will be back to deal with the very bizarre goings-on of Hawkins on October 31st, 2017. For those of you that have not watched the show, you've got all summer to catch up — though we suspect you won't be able to peel yourself off the couch once you finish the first episode.
