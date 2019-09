Just what we need — another cliffhanger at the end of Stranger Things, as if we can handle it. When we last left off, in Hawkins, IN, we wondered where pint-sized Eleven disappeared off to, and if she'll ever get to eat more Eggo waffles. We also still can't get that image of Will retching up, uh, whatever that was out of our heads. But it looks like we've got another cliffhanger coming our way when Season 2 drops on Halloween 2017. At a chocolate milk happy hour event (yes, really!) with Holiday Hotels, actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, dropped the Season 2 reveal that we can't say we wanted, saying "we got another cliffhanger in there for [you], so that’s gonna be exciting." No, it is going to be aggravating (but also exciting, fine).