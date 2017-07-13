Why Is TV Obsessed With The '80s All Of A Sudden?

As President of Original Programming at FX, it's Eric Schrier's job to greenlight projects for the network. "I look at the best stories that come in and the writers that have the ideas. If it takes place in a time-period, it's about why they want to tell the story in that time period, rather than is that a time period we want to do," he said. "You take someone like Jon Singleton and Snowfall, that's about his experience as a kid, going to school in the 80s, and growing up in South Central in the 80s. People tell the stories that are personal to them, and that's what I think makes the best television shows."