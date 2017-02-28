The second installment will consist of 10 episodes (two more than the current Feud: Joan and Bette, which is running at eight episodes) and will tell the story of the young royals, Diana Spencer (who would become Diana Windsor) and Charles, Princes of Wales, heir to England's throne. The two married in July 1981 when Diana was just 20 and Charles was 33. They divorced in 1996. By September 1997, Diana was dead and the entire country was in mourning. Before the devastating end to Diana's life, she endured quite the drama while first joining the royal family. That is the juicy timeframe which Murphy and his co-writer Jon Robin Baitz will most likely be focusing on. It is scheduled to debut sometime in 2018.