Then, as soon as things seem to be going well, she gets accidentally drunk and blacks out, because shit happens. And while the whole "I forgot to wake up to give the dress to a messenger!" plot line is super infuriating to watch as a viewer, it allows us to get My Favorite Scene In Girlboss, so I'll allow it. Scrambling to get the dress to the wedding location, Sophia literally runs to the destination. In order to arrive, she has to walk over the Golden Gate Bridge which is her biggest fear in life. With a little help from Marissa Cooper, Sophia goes from zero-to-hero in a triumphant sprint to the other side. (Earlier in the episode, Sophia and Annie watch the iconic and heart-breaking car crash scene at the end of The OC season 3 where Marissa Cooper perishes in the arms of Ryan Atwood, her one true love). It's the perfect mix of pop culture call-out, and narrative catalyst as it implies that her company is the most important person in her life and she'll do anything to save it. And nothing as clever happens for the rest of the series.