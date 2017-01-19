A Monica Lewinsky-Themed American Crime Story Might Be Happening

A new season of American Crime Story will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter. Showrunner Ryan Murphy and the producers have sourced the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. Toobin's account of Lewinsky and Clinton's affair argues that there was, in Hillary's words, a "'vast right-wing conspiracy' to get the president," according to The New York Times. Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the basis of American Crime Story's first season. The team is scoping out actors to play Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, who leaked phone calls containing Lewinsky's accounts of her affair with Bill Clinton. This story would constitute the show's fourth season at the earliest. The second, which comes out next year, is about Hurricane Katrina. The third is centered on Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace's murder. Though the Lewinsky scandal took place over 20 years ago, she's remained in the public eye, becoming a spokesperson against bullying and frequently figuring into debates about the Clinton family. The American public can't seem to get enough of her story, and American Crime Story has the potential to examine it through a new, modern lens.
Advertisement