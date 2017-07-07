Everything I Would Wear On My Dream Vacation

But in a future life — the dream scenario, if you will — vacation, and packing for it, would be a whole different thing. I like to think that future me is a very curated packer, investing in bathing suits, cover-ups, and sundresses that won't become irrelevant (or fall apart) after one wear — and coordinating those pieces to the destination. The South of France? Bring on the Jacquemus floppy hat. Tulum? Catch me wearing some printed Zimmermann the entire time. Just imagine if your travel wardrobe was separate from your, well, regular one. Talk about fantasy.