Everything I Would Wear On My Dream Vacation

For me, packing for vacation typically means throwing all of my cut-offs and bathing suits into a carry-on two hours before my flight and hoping for the best. Even if I do happen to throw in a few cute outfits, I still end up wearing the same oversized T-shirt as a cover-up the entire time.
But in a future life — the dream scenario, if you will — vacation, and packing for it, would be a whole different thing. I like to think that future me is a very curated packer, investing in bathing suits, cover-ups, and sundresses that won't become irrelevant (or fall apart) after one wear — and coordinating those pieces to the destination. The South of France? Bring on the Jacquemus floppy hat. Tulum? Catch me wearing some printed Zimmermann the entire time. Just imagine if your travel wardrobe was separate from your, well, regular one. Talk about fantasy.
For now, though, a girl can dream. And as soon as I hit the jackpot and plan a ridiculously over-the-top trip somewhere only Instagram models dream of, Net-A-Porter is going to be the first place I hit. Its vacation shop, aptly called Jet-A-Porter, is stocked with all the basket bags and luxe slide sandals I could ever want. Now excuse me while I fill my cart and allow my mind to slowly drift away...
Disclosure: Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Net-A-Porter for the purpose of writing this story.