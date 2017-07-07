Here's What Happened When I Vacationed Like A Celebrity

After my three-hour flight on Jet Blue (which, I realized, is probably part of the appeal for models looking for a quick jaunt post-New York Fashion Week), I didn't feel much like a model. I waited for over an hour beneath the sweltering midday sun before the resort's shuttle driver finally arrived to putter us down the main highway to the Gansevoort. But as soon we as rolled up to the entryway, I got it. To quote the youth of today (and 2 Chainz): Issa vibe. When you first walk into the open air lobby, you're greeted with a warm welcome and a glass of (very strong) rum punch. Beyond a handful of billowy white curtains is a sparkling blue infinity pool that appears to spill right out into the clear waters of Grace Bay, one of the top beaches in the entire world thanks to its clarity and over three miles of pure white sand. The pool itself is encircled by angular, bird-like umbrellas, crisp white-cushioned lounge chairs, and wooden mini-peninsulas that jut out from the exterior of the pool into its waters. (I'd later learn that those floating islands each cost $150 to rent for the day.)