If you grew up in the '90s, chances are there are some things that will always bring you right back to the decade: crop tops, snap-crotch bodysuits, and Doc Martens boots — to name a few. Also, remember Furbies, Tamagotchi pets, Oregon Trail computer games, and Nokia phones? Clueless and The Simpsons? Of course you do.
Now you can relive the best time of your life with these earrings from Aussie jewelry designer Nicole Casella of YippyWhippy. The handmade items are fun, funky, and nostalgic. They're also probably great conversation starters that will help you find kindred spirits when you're out and about. After all, if they don't get your Nokia "Snake" game reference, why would you even want to hang out with them?
The Furby earrings are freaking adorable. Also, they are glittery, which immediately earns them bonus points in my book. I remember Furbies being more annoying than cute, but these earrings are quickly changing my mind.
If you're anything like me and begged your mom for a Tamagotchi pet for you to neglect, here are earrings to commemorate your long- and oft-dead digital pet — complete with the precursor to today's poop emoji: the stinking, on-screen poop mound.
Yippy Whippy even has earrings dedicated to your favorite '90's on-screen duos. The best, saltiest, most underrated Simpsons women, Patty and Selma, can be yours to wear.
Sadly, this homage to everyone's favorite Buffy couple (sorry, Angel) is no longer available, but here's hoping they make a comeback so you can make your allegiance known.
If you're coveting these throwback accessories, the good news is that they're not totally unaffordable. The earrings are all in the $40-$60 range.
According to Casella's wesbite, Yippy Whippy is all about "unleashing your [sic] inner child." I'd say that mission is totally accomplished with these playful, quirky gems.
