Your Fave Noughties Phone Is About To Be Relaunched

It was the first phone many of us ever had and, to this day, remains a trusty festival companion. We're talking, of course, about the Nokia 3310. Well, get this. The iconic device, which was first released in 2000 and has been described as the most resilient phone ever, is about to be relaunched. The revamped 3310 will cost just €59 (around £50), and will likely be targeted towards people looking for a dependable second phone and who loved it the first time around (and whiled away countless hours playing Snake...). The news was revealed by leaker Evan Blass, who said the phone will be launched at Mobile World Congress later this month. The phone is much-loved for its durability, long battery life, simple user experience and customisable fascias, which were the optimal way to define our individuality (or lack thereof) as young teens. It also has a calculator, clock, a whopping four games (Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact and Bantumi), and the ability to store up to 10 reminders (your eleventh note-to-self, you'll have to write down – sorry!). It's unclear exactly when the phone will go on sale so in the meantime, if all this reminiscing has got you eager to relive your youth, you can still buy the original Nokia 3310 on Amazon's marketplace.
Advertisement