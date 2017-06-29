Bad hair days are inevitable: No matter how hard you try, every once in a while you're going to wake up to slicked-up cowlicks and unruly ends. But hey, if it makes you feel any better, even Selena Gomez feels your pain.
The singer recently shot (and slayed) an ad campaign for Coach for its fall fashion collection. In the photos Gomez's soft, undone waves look perfect, but the videos from behind the scenes tell a different story. The brand took to Instagram to share a collaged video of Gomez, where you can see her laughing as she says: "What is my hair?"
"Been there, said that," Coach captioned in response. Of course, her hair could look worse (in fact, it would be hard to find a time when Gomez's hair didn't still look good). After seeing her kill it as multiple characters in her music video for "Bad Liar," we're convinced that she can pull off any look.
We'd be lying if we said we haven't experienced our fair share of unfortunate hair moments. But unlike Gomez, the majority of us don't have professional hairstylists on call to bring our styles back to life. We'll stick to hiding behind baseball caps and top knots for now.
