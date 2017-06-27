When affordable makeup brand E.L.F. Cosmetics first hit drugstores more than a decade ago, it seemed a little too good to be true. One dollar lipsticks and makeup brushes? In what world? Despite all odds, the company was legit, and has continued to crank out high quality products at even better prices year after year. And 2017 is shaping up to be one of its best yet.
A few months ago, the brand was recently added to select Ulta Beauty stores, and its new-and-improved skin-care range has been flying off the shelves. Now, E.L.F. is releasing its latest iteration on a matte liquid lipstick — but this time, it's coming with a twist. Instead of releasing all the shades at once, E.L.F. wants its fans to choose which shade they want to see first: Praline, Tea Rose, Blushing Rose, Berry Sorbet, or Wine Tour.
If those names sound familiar to you, that's because none of the shade options are new to E.L.F. Cosmetics. In fact, the company plucked its best-selling colors and turned them into a liquid formula, which has its fans very pleased. As for which shade is winning the race so far? It looks like a lot of Instagram users have been commenting in support of Tea Rose. Others are arguing for the launch all of the shades at once: "Don't deprive me of my lip colors," one user commented. "Release them all!!"
It's easy to see why there's such a high demand: This lipstick formula is actually really comfortable on lips, and the tapered doe-foot applicator makes it easier to swipe on that ever. Want in on the fun? Head over to E.L.F.'s website to cast your vote for your favorite shade. Then stay tuned — the winning color will be announced on its Instagram sometime next week.
