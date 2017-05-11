E.l.f. Might Be Coming To An Ulta Store Near You

There’s not much to say about E.l.f. that hasn’t already been said, which is that it’s really affordable and really good. Smooth, highly pigmented baked eyeshadow palettes priced at $10 and creamy matte lip pencils that’ll only set you back $6 certainly sound too good to be true, but ask any fan of the brand (there are lots of them) and they’ll tell you: E.l.f. is legit.
The one downside is that, unless you live near a Target or one of the brand’s standalone stores, there aren’t many ways to shop the goods IRL instead of placing your order online. But that’s all about to change, because E.l.f. is growing — and fast. WWD reports that the brand is gearing up to release the line as a trial run in select Ulta Beauty brick-and-mortar stores. If all goes as planned, you may one day be able to find your favorite $3 liquid eyeliner at any of the beauty superstore’s 974 locations in the U.S. Talk about accessibility.
CEO Tarang Amin told the publication that E.l.f. is set to grow its shelf space at Target stores up to 50% in the next few months — and, in even bigger news for the brand’s international devotees, it will also be launching at a “sizable subset” of Superdrug locations in the U.K., and then expand from there.
Clearly, E.l.f. has big plans to shake up the beauty world with its high-quality, budget-friendly takes on makeup, skin care, brushes, and more. (And by “more,” we mean that massaging eye wand. It's a game-changer — and $25.)
