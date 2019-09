E.l.f. Might Be Coming To An Ulta Store Near You

The one downside is that, unless you live near a Target or one of the brand’s standalone stores, there aren’t many ways to shop the goods IRL instead of placing your order online. But that’s all about to change, because E.l.f. is growing — and fast. WWD reports that the brand is gearing up to release the line as a trial run in select Ulta Beauty brick-and-mortar stores. If all goes as planned, you may one day be able to find your favorite $3 liquid eyeliner at any of the beauty superstore’s 974 locations in the U.S. Talk about accessibility.