This week, the trailer for the film By Any Means was released, and that’s when we saw Jonathan Cheban, the “Foodgōd” himself, flexing his acting chops. Now we know there’s another, possibly even more surprising reality TV star leaping into the Hollywood realm: Michelle Money, a former contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.
It seems both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians-adjacent star and Brad Womack reject, have crossed over and nabbed two leading roles in Leighton Spence’s (The Ghost Writer, The Descent II) latest feature.
In the new thriller, Cheban plays Phil Cohen, a conniving agent while Money plays Detective Hayes. The premise of the film centers on a “c-list celebrity” being kidnapped and held hostage after making an appearance at a nightclub. Drama ensues, though the police are left questioning whether it was all just a publicity ploy.
Sound a tad familiar? If you happened to keep track of the Kim Kardashian robbery debacle last year and read the subsequent theories and disturbing backlash — most of which were proven false — it surely does. Though in Cheban's defense, he was quite worried about the well-being of his dear bestie.
To see my best friend have nightmares, panic attacks and people doubt her. Thank god they found these criminal low lives #PrayersAnswered ??— Foodgōd (@JonathanCheban) January 9, 2017
This marks Cheban’s first role where he’s not playing “himself.” As for Money, an actress and producer in her own right, she’s got a few roles under her belt already. Which leads me to ask: Did Money offer Cheban any advice? Did the Bachelor villain-turned fan favorite and Cheban get along on set?
Most importantly, did Michelle Money, dismiss Craft services in favor of packing her signature mason jar salads on set? Did the Foodgōd who “is not a salad person” judge her? Ugh, so many questions.
