On Sunday, Money — an actress and one-time contestant on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor in 2011, as well as on season 2 of Bachelor Pad and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise — posted on Instagram that her daughter Brielle was injured in a skateboarding accident.
Money shared an image of Brielle in the ICU and stated Brielle suffered a “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull.” She is now in a medically induced coma in order to “relieve pressure in her brain,” Money wrote.
Money also shared that her neighbors found Brielle while out for a walk and that she is “forever grateful” for their help.
“In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so,” Money added. “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”
In the comments of Money’s post, members of Bachelor Nation reached out with kind words.
“Praying so so hard, Michelle,” Jade Roper Tolbert, who appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, wrote. “Know my love is with you and Brielle.”
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote: “Michelle. I am so so so sorry. I am sending every single prayer her way, and yours. She is such a strong girl.”
“Michelle, praying for you and Brielle,” wrote Season 14 Bachelor contestant Tenley Molzahn. “Praying for strength, healing, beautiful miracles.”
Molly Mesnick, who appeared on season 13 of the Bachelor and is still married to her former Bachelor Jason Mesnick, also shared her well wishes: “Can’t stop thinking about you guys - praying so hard.”
In a video Money posted on Monday, she shared that Brielle is in surgery as doctors attempt to remove fluid from her brain. Brielle father cannot be in the hospital with his daughter, Money said, due to current concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
"I have so much more compassion for...anyone who has had to go through this," she said in the video. "It is just heartwrenching."
Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too. I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all. So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie
Refinery29 reached out to Money and ABC for comment.
