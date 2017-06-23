Suri Cruise Is Starting To Look A Lot Like — Her Dad?

Look, we know how genetics work. Parents pass on their lineage, yadda yadda yadda. But it's still utterly flabbergasting every time we see a celebrity child who looks just like their celeb parent. The newest case of such surprise comes in the form of Suri Cruise, who would presumably look like Katie Holmes. But no. A new pic of Suri Cruise on Katie Holmes' Instagram reveals that she looks a lot like a young version of her dad, the one and only Tom Cruise.
The 38-year-old share a dual selfie of her and her daughter with just a simple heart caption. Little Suri Cruise, who in my mind will always be a wee tot, is 11 years old these days — old enough to start looking like one of her parents.
Advertisement
Now, this is a young Tom Cruise. (The year is 1986. The event is unknown. The shirt is collarless.)
Notice the chipper, crinkly smile? That's all Tom Cruise. Our minds have been blown. Here we were, thinking that, like Blake Lively's daughter, or Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Suri Cruise would look like her mother.
Not for nothing, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise may not be doppelgangers, but they do have the most enviable Instagram life. Suri Cruise, according to Instagram, had a very cool 11th birthday party. Then, they took a sunny Easter vacation on the beach, replete with some parasailing. And then, on top of all that, the coolest celeb kid around has a pack of similarly swell cousins. For an 11-year-old, Suri Cruise has got it made.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement