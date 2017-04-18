Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Took A Sunny Easter Vacation

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise are having the most picture-perfect Easter getaway. Joined by family and friends, the mother-daughter duo have spent the past few days hanging out on the beach and frolicking in hazy sunlight — and, of course, capturing it all on Instagram.
The 38-year-old has documented almost the entire vacation on her social media, snapping pics of the whole family and taking slow-motion videos of all their beach games, as well as posting a shot of herself up in an air balloon.
Holmes kicked off the vacation pictures with a quick selfie in front of the water while wearing a hat. She captioned the snap, "#familyvacation #love #gratitude."
She followed this up with a bunch of pictures of the family, including little Suri (who just turned 11) cheesing for the camera.
"Happy Easter," she captioned the first photo, following up once again with "#family #love #gratitude."
This peaceful retreat is exactly what this mother and daughter need. Last month, Holmes spoke to Town & Country about how important it is to her for Suri to live a normal life.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she continued. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
However, right now their relationship is better than ever, as evidenced by this shot of the two hugging it out on the beach.
Plus, what else says "love" more than buying your daughter a Beyoncé-themed dress?
"#lemonade" she captured the picture of a lemon-printed dress, followed by the appropriate emojis.
Now that's what we call bonding.
