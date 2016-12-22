Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Family Photo Is Now A Work Of Art

It's one thing to adore Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It's another to love them so much that you have their photo hanging on your wall.
Still, it's an option. The couple and their two precious daughters, James and (apparently) Ines, have had their Hollywood Walk of Fame family photo immortalized in illustrated form. Pity the Christmas cards have already gone out.
Lively, unsurprisingly, is already a fan of the custom portrait created by Sophie & Lili's Jennifer Vallez.
"Well this made my night," the actress gushed. "Thank you @sophieandlili."
Still, it's an option. The couple and their two precious daughters, James and (apparently) Ines, have had their Hollywood Walk of Fame family photo immortalized in illustrated form. Pity the Christmas cards have already gone out.
Lively, unsurprisingly, is already a fan of the custom portrait created by Sophie & Lili's Jennifer Vallez.
"Well this made my night," the actress gushed. "Thank you @sophieandlili."
It's unclear whether or not you can purchase the Lively-Reynolds illustration for yourself (no judgment), but you can send in a photo and order a drawing of your own family. You know, those people you've actually met?
Advertisement