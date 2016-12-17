On Friday, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds headed to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate their daughter James' second birthday. While there, the family took a moment to pose for a holiday snapshot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle (done up for the winter holidays) with a Santa-clad Mickey Mouse.
James — who is Lively's mini-me and our latest toddler fashion muse — and her 3-month-old younger sister did not make an appearance in the photos. But according to E! News, the kids and their parents were spotted by park guests later in the day enjoying the park's attractions.
The visit to Disneyland caps off a fantastic week for the family. Last Sunday, Reynolds was named Entertainer of the Year at the Critics' Choice Awards, where he kindly joined forces with another Canadian heartthrob named Ryan in what was clearly an attempt to make the world a better place. Then, on Thursday, Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in what would become the family's first public appearance together. The undoubtedly cool parents, who have taken pains to protect their young daughters from the spotlight in the past, felt this honor warranted the sharing of their first family selfie.
Clearly, the only thing that could top all of that was a trip to the land that Mickey built.
James — who is Lively's mini-me and our latest toddler fashion muse — and her 3-month-old younger sister did not make an appearance in the photos. But according to E! News, the kids and their parents were spotted by park guests later in the day enjoying the park's attractions.
The visit to Disneyland caps off a fantastic week for the family. Last Sunday, Reynolds was named Entertainer of the Year at the Critics' Choice Awards, where he kindly joined forces with another Canadian heartthrob named Ryan in what was clearly an attempt to make the world a better place. Then, on Thursday, Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in what would become the family's first public appearance together. The undoubtedly cool parents, who have taken pains to protect their young daughters from the spotlight in the past, felt this honor warranted the sharing of their first family selfie.
Clearly, the only thing that could top all of that was a trip to the land that Mickey built.
Advertisement