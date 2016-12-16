Blake Lively Looks More Like Her Daughter Than Reese Witherspoon Looks Like Hers

This will make you do a double take.
It's nothing new to point out that mothers often resemble their children. The best example? How much Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava, looks alike. They're twins. Mother-daughter clones. Mistaken for sisters. It felt like the Witherspoons were peak lookalike status.
Until we met Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James.
It looks like there's a new mommy-daughter doppelgänger duo in town. At first glance, Blake and James share only the exact same head of golden curls. But upon closer inspection, it's clear that the 2-year-old is a spitting image of her mom.
A fan put photos of the two side by side and it's incredible: baby Blake and baby James are, in fact, the same person.
I'm hoping we get a matching-outfit photo op soon, so we can continue to obsess over how much they look alike. And yes, we could just stop caring so much about celebrities and their kids, but where's the fun in that?
