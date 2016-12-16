Blake Lively Looks More Like Her Daughter Than Reese Witherspoon Looks Like Hers

Really really strong genes Also Happiest Birthday to the little cutie that already stole our hearts! I hope you grow up to be inspired by the people that surround you #blakelively #jamesreynolds #mothers #mother #daughter #family #genes #likemotherlikedaughter

A photo posted by TheLIVELY😎 (@blakerlively) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:33am PST