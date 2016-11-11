Ava Phillippe Doesn't Appreciate Being Mistaken For Her Famous Dad's Sister

Just because your parents are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe doesn't mean you're exempt from parental mortification. For starters, Cruel Intentions is totally ruined. Making love to Counting Crows? Yuck, Mom and Dad.
As Phillippe explained during an appearance on The Late Late Show this week, his 17-year-old daughter Ava also objects to being mistaken for her famous father's sibling.
“One thing that I know my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her,” the 42-year-old actor shared with James Corden. “It absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for being her brother.”
At least it's her brother, and not her boyfriend. Phillippe and Witherspoon, who ended their marriage in 2007, are also parents to 13-year-old son Deacon. Phillippe has a 5-year-old daughter, Kai, from a subsequent relationship, while Witherspoon and second husband Jim Toth recently celebrated their son Tennessee's fourth birthday.
