Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Totally Won Her First Red Carpet

At first glance, you might mistake this photo for a late '90s snapshot of Cruel Intentions-era Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet, but no. The poised blonde smiling for the camera is none other than Ava Phillippe, 17-year-old daughter (and noted doppelgänger) of Witherspoon and ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.
Phillippe made her solo red carpet debut at the launch of Chanel's new No. 5 L'eau fragrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, reports InStyle. Clad in a simple and chic embellished olive top and multicolored tweed shorts from the renowned French fashion house, Phillippe — who really does look an astonishing amount like her famous mother — kept it soft and natural with a half-updo and minimal makeup. Black, flower-adorned strappy heels, a sequin gray Chanel mini-purse, and matching silver cuff bracelets completed the youthful, yet polished, look.
Phillippe wasn't the only celebrity child on hand for the event. Lily Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis and the face of Chanel's latest fragrance, hosted the dinner. Other attendees included the likes of Kristen Stewart, Milla Jovovich, Pharrell, and Rachel Zoe, but Phillippe wasn't phased. Confidence is clearly in her genes.
