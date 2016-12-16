The Lively-Reynolds Family Took A Super-Hollywood Selfie

Little James Reynolds has finally been unmasked. Now we can't get enough of the curly-haired moppet.
The 2-year-old daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made her public debut yesterday at her daddy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. While there, the family found time for a time-honored tradition: the shoe selfie.
Lively shared a photo of her, Reynolds, and James planting their feet (those baby Converse!) on Dad's very own star. Unfortunately, the new baby missed out, presumably because she can't walk and wasn't wearing shoes. Next time, kid. Next time.
"Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today," Lively gushed. "@vancityreynolds the permanence of your impact is undeniable. Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it."
In short: These two can never break up. Ever.
