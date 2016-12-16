Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Oldest Daughter Is #OOTD Goals

Usually our style role models are somewhat close in age to us; sometimes they skew slightly younger, like, say, the boundary-pushing teen style icons of Gen Z. Or they might be a bit more mature, like octogenarian Baddie Winkle and her DGAF approach to fashion. But every once in a while, we find ourselves coveting an outfit donned by someone much younger. Like, say, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' adorable oldest daughter, James Reynolds — who turns 2 today. She may be a toddler, but little James kind of stole the show at the well-documented Reynolds-Lively family outing (and the first public reveal of James and her little sister, whose name we still don't know) yesterday, where Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
James was tricked out in a very on-trend bomber jacket from Coach's capsule collection with chic French retailer Colette. It's complete with an oh-so-2016 smattering of appliqués and patches, including a rocket ship and Coach's resident dinosaur, Rexy, plus varsity-style striped trim, and we kind of wish it came in our size. But even if you've got a pint-sized fashion aficionado in mind, the $200 jacket is, unfortunately, sold out. (There are some other absurdly adorable pieces in the collab still available, though.)
The stylish topper was paired with star-printed leggings, a mustard-hued high-waisted skirt, and some metallic Converse sneakers. We'll be keeping an eye out for more on-trend toddler-proportioned outfits from James Reynolds. After all, her mom's style record isn't too shabby.
