What's better than having one adorable daughter? Why, having two, of course! (I am one of two perfect daughters; I am not biased at all.)
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showed off their own two daughters last week on December 15 when the Deadpool star received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. It was their big family debut. We met the Blake's mini-me, James, who is nearly 2, and the couple's 2-month-old baby girl, name unknown.
Until now! It is — drumroll please — Ines. James and Ines Reynolds. Short, sweet, and full of the letter "S."
Thanks, Us Weekly. Great work guys.
