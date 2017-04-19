Suri Cruise's Birthday Party Isn't Messing Around

April 18 is a big day for celebrity birthdays, apparently. Yesterday Kourtney Kardashian made it to 38, America Ferrera rang in the big 33, and, though it seems like just yesterday she was rocking her dad's leather jacket and some serious hair on the cover of Vanity Fair, little Suri Cruise has indeed turned 11 years old. Only one of those birthday girls got THREE cakes, though.
Spoiler: It was Cruise. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise celebrated her special day with a table loaded down with a trio of birthday cakes and balloons as far as the eye could see. Tragically, we only know this because Holmes Instagrammed it all, and not because we received a sparkly party invite in the mail. Next time?
"A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie," the former Dawson's Creek star captioned a shot of her party set-up, which included colorful party hats, noisemakers, and a glittery, spray-painted sign. Eat your heart out, Martha Stewart.
It's been a big week for the tween. She joined Holmes and other family members for a picture-perfect beach vacation over Easter weekend. Mother and daughter also recently spent some quality time in Los Angeles with Suri's older male cousins.
Of course, seeing her daughter turn a year older must be bittersweet for Holmes.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told Town and Country in a recent interview. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," the 38-year-old actress added. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
Until then... pass the cake.