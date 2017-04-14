Katie Holmes' Throwback With Suri Is Beyond Cute

It seems like just yesterday that we were wondering what a "Suri" was, and why Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were saying that about their daughter. Of course, that was before Apple, North, Blue Ivy, Dream Kardashian, and all the rest of the amazing and wonderful names that our celebs give to their children. Not only that, but Suri Cruise turned out to be, like, the cutest ever.
Mom Katie Holmes posted this adorable #TBT of daughter Suri looking every inch the star she's sure to one day be. Suri, in this picture, looks like the perfect replica of her mother Katie. Holmes has been frank and honest about how important motherhood is to her of late.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told Town & Country recently. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
Check it out.
And, in case you were wondering what's happened in the intervening years, here's a snap Holmes posted a week ago. The pair were at the salon together, which is the perfect mother-daughter activity.
