Forget Pussy Hats: Men In Skirts Are Fashion's Latest Form Of Protest

A group of boys at Isca Academy in Exeter, England are wearing skirts to protest their school’s pant-only dress code. The students asked if the academy could modify the dress code since it’s summer and, well, it’s too damn hot for pants, but were told shorts were not part of the uniform . "We're not allowed to wear shorts, and I'm not sitting in trousers all day, it's a bit hot,” one of the boys protesting told the BBC.