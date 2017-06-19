It's been over a year since supermodel Tyra Banks welcomed her baby boy via surrogate. She and husband Erik Asla have been keeping him to themselves, but this Father's Day, Banks posted a rare photo of the now one-and-a-half year old, named York. With parents like Banks and Asla, he was fated to be gorgeous, but who knew he'd catch on to modeling so fast?
Fans were quick to notice that York already has his mother's famous "smize" down pat. The term "smize" was coined on Tyra Banks' television show, America's Next Top Model. She uses it to teach aspiring models to smile with their eyes (Get it? Smize.) and, more generally, to be expressive in the face.
The rare shot of York excited fans to no end. The single post garnered over a thousand comments.
One fan wrote "What a gorgeous child! Already got the model stare and his eyes are beautiful!"
"And America's Next Top Model is....York!" said another user.
"A model for a momma and a photographer for a daddy.. this child will rule the runway and magazines..." predicted one Instagrammer.
"Already smizing!" said one commenter. "You must me sooo proud of that beautiful boy!"
York has a smize that some models work years to achieve. He's covered in water, but all you can stare at are the pools in his eyes. Many commented on the color of his eyes. Banks has stunning green eyes and Asla's are blue. Although York didn't end up with his mother's famous ivy-colored eyes, he did get their wide shape. We already knew that, though. Banks had mentioned that fact right after his birth.
Besides being mommy to little York, Banks will be back on your screen as Eve in Life-Size 2 in 2018 and she'll host cycle 24 of America's Next Top Model.
