Tyra Banks' Baby Has Arrived

The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.

A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jan 27, 2016 at 5:16pm PST