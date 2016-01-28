Tyra Banks' Baby Has Arrived

Tyra Banks and boyfriend Erik Asla are new parents. The announcement was unexpected, as the baby was welcomed via surrogate.
The former America’s Next Top Model host explained it all in an Instagram post.
“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”
Banks and Asla had struggled with fertility, which she discussed with her FABLife co-host Chrissy Teigen, herself an expectant mother.
“You have no idea what people are going through,'" she said through tears during the September episode. "You just have no idea what people are going through, so when you ask Chrissy that or me that or anybody that, it is none of your frigging business, okay?”
Banks left her FABLife hosting gig a few months ago, ostensibly to focus more on her cosmetics line. Now it seems much more likely that she was preparing for life as a new mom.
The former America’s Next Top Model host explained it all in an Instagram post.
“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”
Banks and Asla had struggled with fertility, which she discussed with her FABLife co-host Chrissy Teigen, herself an expectant mother.
“You have no idea what people are going through,'" she said through tears during the September episode. "You just have no idea what people are going through, so when you ask Chrissy that or me that or anybody that, it is none of your frigging business, okay?”
Banks left her FABLife hosting gig a few months ago, ostensibly to focus more on her cosmetics line. Now it seems much more likely that she was preparing for life as a new mom.
The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.
Advertisement