Tyra Banks is leaving her own talk show, Tyra Presents FABLife, after only two months. The former supermodel released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying that she has decided to focus more time on expanding her cosmetics line.
"This is a very difficult decision, but necessary," she said. "I will be devoting more time to my new, growing cosmetics company, TYRA Beauty, which is expanding faster than anticipated, as well as overseeing my company's other entertainment ventures. I will, however, continue to support the growth and success of FABLife and greatly admire my fellow cohosts and the talented production team behind the show."
FABLife, a.k.a. "fun and beautiful" life — which also features model and food writer Chrissy Teigen, fashion expert Joe Zee, interior designer Lauren Makk, and YouTube DIY star Leah Ashley — premiered in September of this year. Last month, Page Six reported that the series was in ratings free fall; THR asserts that its success has been "modest."
As for how its star's absence will affect the fate of the series: Only time will tell. But we're venturing a guess that it won't be good.
