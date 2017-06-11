Josh Murray is back and here to spill the tea...well, some of it. The former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star was interviewed by two producers of The Ellen Show. They shared laughs over (obviously) cheese pizza as the co-hosts asked Murray the gossipy questions.
In a game called "Truth or Spin," Murray was asked a series of questions that he could either answer truthfully or take the game's penalty of spinning the wheel and drinking whatever drink he landed on. Simple enough.
The questions started simply: He was asked what it was like watching his season of The Bachelorette back and his portrayal on the show before getting deeper. Yes, they asked why his engagement to Amanda Stanton didn't work out (he kept his answer ambiguous).
Murray was also asked for his response to the current Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, saying he was cute when she played the game (he said whoever she's engaged to is a lucky man). All these questions were answered without taking the game penalty, much to Murray's credit.
Then things got awkward, for Murray anyway, when a question about off-screen contestant hook ups was floated. With fair warning, Murray is told by his interviewer, producer Tracy Gold, that he might want to put his pizza down for some of these questions. "You've been with Andi and you've been with Amanda," she said, diving right in. "Have you been with anyone else from The Bachelor franchise? If so, who?"
She encourages him to answer the question truthfully rather than take the game penalty, but Murray only nervously laughs before he quickly decides to spin the wheel rather than divulge if he is there for the right reasons when the cameras aren't on.
Who else came up? Nick Viall, of course. It's not news to anyone familiar with the show that Josh Murray and Nick Viall are not best of friends. When asked by the other co-host, producer Andy Zenor, if he could come up with three compliments for Viall, Murray choose to spin the wheel instead.
During the interview, Murray also hinted at a possible book deal, but it seems unlikely that he'll do it. He did say that he intended to take the next year to see friends and family and not focus on dating.
It seems safe to assume he will not be using this free time to hang out with Nick Viall.
