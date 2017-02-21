The constant crossover between Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons is something the viewer can always depend on. There's Sean Lowe and his petty tweets, there's Andi Dorfman and her constant cameos, and then there's good ol' Josh Murray who pops up every now and then to share an unwarranted (subtle) diss about his former peer, and current bachelor, Nick Viall.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 32-year-old ex-fiancé of Dorfman said that she should have chosen Viall over him. "I think they’re perfect for each other, to be honest," he said. "Knowing both of the people and who they are, they should have ended up together." He was also asked if he thought Viall and the final contestant would last, and he replied that he is "very pessimistic when it comes to what I feel like the intentions are at the end."
Advertisement
Wow, okay, shady! What Murray is really saying is: "I despise them both therefore they should be together" and "My engagement crashed and burned so I hope Viall's does, too."
As those well-versed in the Bachelor Nation drama know, Murray, Viall, and Dorfman have had their fair share of drama together. Dorfman chose Murray over Viall and broke his heart on live television. Later, Murray and Dorfman ended things on a hostile note after she wrote a tell-all memoir accusing him of being verbally abusive and unkind to her during their eight-month engagement following the finale. Murray then dated Bachelor In Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton, who had also briefly dated Viall before Murray appeared on the show.
Phew — just another reason that I'm excited to have fresh-faced Rachel Lindsay at the forefront of next season. I'm over this drama.
Advertisement