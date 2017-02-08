Bachelor Nick Viall Takes Issue With Sean Lowe’s Good Tweets

Look man, we already know you're not the best expressing yourself on your feet. And if you're going to ".@" someone, you're already exposing yourself as unfamiliar with Twitter's unspoken laws. (That tactic is reserved only for Republican members of Congress and is used exclusively by people that say "sir" when they're trying to insult you.) So coming at someone with a burn that weak after you make sure everyone sees it is just not a good look. Love is hard, reality TV is hardest, but Twitter is the least forgiving.