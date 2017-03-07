Every episode of The Bachelor sees the sweet progression of true love — and more than a few breakups. The bachelor says goodbye to those who weren't meant to be at the rose ceremony. A few ladies don't get roses and must immediately pack their bags and head for home. Usually, there are tears. Sometimes, there are melancholy speeches. (You might remember Daniel's winning diatribe about shaving during a lightning storm from Jojo's season.) No matter what, though, every exit makes for good television. Because as much as we're watching for the joy of true love, we're also watching for the horrors of true love. Horrors like being dumped on national television, you know?