Hollywood just loves a meet-cute — hell, La La Land has three of them. Of course, it's a little tricky to nail that perfectly imperfect accidental encounter when you're competing against dozens of other singletons on a dating show, and there's a boom mic hovering over your freshly tonged curls, and a producer miming for you to wrap it up. But good on the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants for trying.
Tonight, season 21 of The Bachelor will kick off with Nick Viall awkwardly standing outside a mansion as the 30 women vying for his love slide out of limos and do their damnedest to make a killer first impression. Let the uncomfortable silences, forced smiles, cringe-worthy double entendres, and excruciating "fun facts about me" commence!
The limo arrivals are to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette what the early auditions were to American Idol: painful to watch yet entertaining, depending on your level of schadenfreude; teeming with hot messes; and blessed with one or two touching moments that momentarily make you forget that you hate people.
This show is prone to hyperbole (looking at you, Chris Harrison). But in all fairness, some contestants have truly given us the most dramatic moments, ever. We're talking physical violence, stunts gone wrong, sexual innuendo that would make Christian Grey wince, grandma chaperones, and live animals. And let's all raise a glass to season 18's Clare, who proved that rocking a fake pregnancy belly was not a deal breaker. Thanks for making us believe in love, girl.
In anticipation of the season 21 contestants letting their freak flags fly, we present some of the most memorable, entertaining, and effed-up entrances in the show's history. Roses all around!
Read These Stories Next:
Meet All 30 Of Nick Viall's Potential Future Wives
Shamelessly Judging The New Bachelor Contestants' Pop Culture Tastes
The Bachelor Couple Everyone Hated Broke Up
Tonight, season 21 of The Bachelor will kick off with Nick Viall awkwardly standing outside a mansion as the 30 women vying for his love slide out of limos and do their damnedest to make a killer first impression. Let the uncomfortable silences, forced smiles, cringe-worthy double entendres, and excruciating "fun facts about me" commence!
The limo arrivals are to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette what the early auditions were to American Idol: painful to watch yet entertaining, depending on your level of schadenfreude; teeming with hot messes; and blessed with one or two touching moments that momentarily make you forget that you hate people.
This show is prone to hyperbole (looking at you, Chris Harrison). But in all fairness, some contestants have truly given us the most dramatic moments, ever. We're talking physical violence, stunts gone wrong, sexual innuendo that would make Christian Grey wince, grandma chaperones, and live animals. And let's all raise a glass to season 18's Clare, who proved that rocking a fake pregnancy belly was not a deal breaker. Thanks for making us believe in love, girl.
In anticipation of the season 21 contestants letting their freak flags fly, we present some of the most memorable, entertaining, and effed-up entrances in the show's history. Roses all around!
Read These Stories Next:
Meet All 30 Of Nick Viall's Potential Future Wives
Shamelessly Judging The New Bachelor Contestants' Pop Culture Tastes
The Bachelor Couple Everyone Hated Broke Up