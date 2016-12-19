I know as much about sports as I do quantum physics, so participating in a fantasy football league would be about as successful an endeavor as attempting time-travel. Fortunately, there is one fantasy game that is right up my alley — one that should appease any reality TV fans who want points for correctly predicting which cast member is getting the boot.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, ABC and ESPN are launching The Bachelor Fantasy League. The official fantasy game will be available for Nick Viall’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, and will be powered by ESPN and the ESPN Fantasy App.
Here's how it works: Each week, players can predict which four girls will make it all the way to the hometown visits, as well as who will earn the final rose. Every time you predict correctly (a true reality TV fan will know all the signs that a suitor is a goner), players will earn points.
While you won't earn cold hard cash for your efforts, you do have the potential to earn something even better. The points you receive during the game will enter you into a contest for the grand prize, which is basically a Bachelor fan's ultimate fantasy. The winner of the Bachelor Fantasy League's contest will receive a trip for two to Los Angeles, two tickets to Disneyland, and — most appropriately — two tickets to the taping of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose next summer.
Another bonus? If you make correct predictions about the events of the episode — say, a hot tub makeout or a surprise visit from a former contestant — you'll also be entered to win the grand prize, as well as a dozen roses.
Thanks to ABC and ESPN, your days of reality TV binging officially have a purpose — so why quit now?
