Josh Murray Really Wants You To Know He & Amanda Stanton Aren't Getting Back Together

If you love something, let it go, but in the case of Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton, it's not coming back. The couple, who met on the Bachelor spinoff Bachelor In Paradise, were quickly engaged, but confirmed they had called it off in the beginning of the new year. With Stanton headed back to Bachelor In Paradise, and telling Entertainment Tonight that she's moved on, Murray is sharing his own two cents on the matter, and it's brutal.
"I am definitely not trying to get back together with Amanda," he told People. "We are done. That ship has sailed a long time ago. There’s been communications over the past few months; it hasn’t been a fun few months to deal with."
Despite their split, Murray still wants nothing but the best for his former fianceé, even if that means her finding new love on Bachelor In Paradise.
"At the end of the day, I wish her the best and I wish she can move on. I know she’s going to be going on Bachelor in Paradise for the third time, so hopefully she can try again and find something," he continued — although, it's actually just her second time on that particular Bachelor franchise. "I wish nothing but the best for her, but I have moved on. We will not be getting back together."
And what did Stanton have to say about their split? Well, pretty much the same thing.
"He's not trying to get back with me. I'm not trying to get back with him," she echoed in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think we've both moved on."
Okay, I think we've got it.
