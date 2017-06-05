In 2017, there are a lot of events that are fairly nightmare-worthy. On the relatively lighter side is the trend of television reboots. There's the Twin Peaks revival currently boring viewers to death on Showtime, an upcoming return of That's So Raven, and as well the new versions of Will and Grace and Roseanne. It's as if our best friends are rising from the dead to remind us that they're still relevant.
So, it's no wonder that Matthew Perry's greatest fear is that he will one day be forced to participate in a reboot of the seminal classic Friends.
"I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares," Perry told Variety in a recent interview. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."
With all the reboots currently in the works, questions over whether Friends might ever return never seem to stop. But Perry, for one, is out. He continued, "If anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"
Unfortunately for Perry's sleep cycle, rumors of a Friends reunion will likely continue. The fandom doesn't show any signs of letting up. In May, a Facebook account that appeared to be David Schwimmer's posted that there would be one more season of the show.
"It has just been made official / back for ONE more season!" the post read. It was a hoax, but legions of internet fans fell for it.
Would a Friends reunion work? People would certainly watch at least the pilot, but it would be a different show. Or, in the words of Lisa Kudrow: "The thing we liked best about [Friends] was that they were twentysomethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
Rest easy, Perry. It seems that none of the Friends crew is interested in a revival. And, hey, for those who really want the show to return, there's a musical arriving off-Broadway this year.
