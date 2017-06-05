Sometimes I wonder if the reboot of Twin Peaks is mimicking Dougie/Agent Cooper's current point of view. The show itself is a collection of five or six disparate parts — to the unfocussed eye, these stories don't intersect. We, the viewer, are tasked with drawing these parts together. There are times that this task feels similar to that of poor, doddery Agent Cooper, who's been plopped inside a body and a life that does not belong to him. Cooper can't make sense of his life, but he recognizes certain things. He crows at the sight of coffee. He knows that he has to go to the bathroom, he just doesn't know how. When he sees Dougie's son Sonny Jim looking dazed, he recognizes the boy's despondence and begins to cry. Like Cooper, I recognize certain things in the narrative. I know that I'm supposed to piece this all together, but I'm not quite sure how. And the presentation — the acting, the cinematography, the composition of the thing — is so honest that I can't help but recognize it as something probably very good.