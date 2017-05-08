When it comes to beloved TV series, sometimes it seems like there can't be too much of a good thing. Friends, for example, ran for 10 seasons on NBC, but plenty of fans would love to see more episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom. That led to some unfortunate confusion over the weekend, when a fake Facebook account led people to believe a Friends reunion was in the works.
A Facebook page that appeared to be run by David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the show, made a surprising announcement over the weekend. "It has just been made official / back for ONE more season!!" a post to the page read, along with the hashtags #Theonewheretheycomeback and #Friends. It's not hard to see why people were misled by the viral post — it featured "Fall 2018" in the signature Friends font and even featured an image of the infamous picture frame from Monica's apartment door.
I officially have until Fall 2018 to watch all of friends on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cm64t8MHQ5— Dallas Davenport (@dallasblaire) May 7, 2017
A closer look, though, makes it clear the page wasn't a legitimate one — Schwimmer's name is spelled wrong. The page's URL, Facebook.com/RossGheler, isn't spelled right, either. As of now, it looks like the post has been deleted, and the page doesn't appear to be working, either.
But before it was taken down, plenty of people fell for the post. And they weren't happy to be misled about the possibility they'd get new episodes of the series. Naturally, it also led to people complaining about their Facebook friends' gullibility.
What kind of monster pretends to be David Schwimmer & fakes a 2018 Friends Reunion show ? ???— Abby (@Abbygirl24_) May 6, 2017
6 people on my FB are sharing news of a friends reunion from a FAKE David schwimmer page sharing a FAKE NBC page. Do you even internet?— attentions33ker (@wannabeludgate) May 7, 2017
the worst kind of people on Facebook are the kind that believe a friends reunion is happening from a fake David Schwimmer page— lana (@gylleenhaal) May 6, 2017
Any real Friends fan would know that David Schwimmer is spelt with 2 "M"s not one so you can chill with the reunion rumors.— Isabella Bloom (@isabella_bloom) May 7, 2017
Possibly the most heart breaking news of my lifehttps://t.co/R7Q7UCknFQ— Joanne☽✰ (@itsdolanbabe) May 8, 2017
Fans of the show did get a mini-reunion of the Friends cast last year, during NBC's tribute to director James Burrows. The original stars, with the exception of Matthew Perry, appeared in the two-hour special.
In February, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, told the Today show that while the actors had recently met for a dinner of their own, she didn't think an official reunion was likely. "The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family," Kudrow told Savannah Guthrie at the time. "Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
If you're one of the fans bummed out by the too-good-to-be-true post, at least take solace in the fact that an off-Broadway Friends musical parody is headed our way.
