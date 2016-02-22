



This would be made extremely clear from the moment they took the stage, all holding hands. Matt LeBlanc even picked Aniston up to put her in her seat after some confusion of where she needed to sit.



Aniston said the cast would go over to one another's houses and actually watch the show together during the first season. The cast would also watch and try to give each other tips and suggestions. "Everybody was real supportive of one another," LeBlanc said.



But the cast was never more than friends, and this wasn't because they had to sign something saying they would not sleep together, as was once rumored. Or, as Kudrow told the crowd, she, at least, never had to sign this waiver.



The reunion also answered the question every twentysomething living in New York City wants to know, how did Monica and Rachel afford their huge Manhattan apartment? Rent control, people, all thanks to Monica's grandmother.