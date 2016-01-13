The one where all nostalgic television fantasies finally come true.
NBC has announced that Friends is returning to television. The cast will reunite for a two-hour special honoring comedy director James Burrows, the network revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour today, Entertainment Weekly reports.
All six members of the famous fictional clique have signed on for the event, which will focus on Burrows' career accomplishments. "I’m hoping all six will be in same room at same time, I’m not sure we can logistically can pull it off," NBC chief Robert Greenblatt said. Sean Hayes of Will & Grace is reportedly producing the event, according to E! News. The cast of that show will also be making appearances. The special is currently slated to air on Sunday, February 21.
Burrows served as a director on dozens of successful shows since starting off his career in the '70s, including Cheers, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Taxi, Dharma & Greg, The Bob Newhart Show, Will & Grace, and Friends, among many others.
Refinery29 will continue to update this story as it develops.
