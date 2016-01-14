Update: The Friends cast reunion sadly will not be complete. As of today, at least one member of the original gang will be missing from the mix: Matthew Perry is reportedly unable to participate, according to Deadline.
This story was originally published on January 13 2015.
The one where all nostalgic television fantasies finally come true.
NBC has announced that Friends is returning to television. The cast will reunite for a two-hour special honouring comedy director James Burrows, the US network revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour yesterday, Entertainment Weekly reports.
All six members of the famous fictional clique have signed on for the event, which will focus on Burrows' career accomplishments. "I’m hoping all six will be in same room at same time, I’m not sure we can logistically can pull it off," NBC chief Robert Greenblatt said. Sean Hayes of Will & Grace is reportedly producing the event, according to E! News. The cast of that show will also be making appearances. The special is currently slated to air in the US on Sunday 21st of February, but expect clips to surface online almost immediately.
Burrows served as a director on dozens of successful shows since starting off his career in the '70s, including Cheers, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Taxi, Dharma & Greg, The Bob Newhart Show, Will & Grace, and Friends, among many others.
