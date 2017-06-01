A Guide To Wonder Woman's Former Flames

Typically, the Amazonian princess we know as Wonder Woman has more pressing matters at hand than tending to her love life. On any given day, she's helping the Allied powers win WWII, or figuring out how the "Man's World" differs from her all-women Paradise Island. Though, as you'll find over her 75 years as an enduring figure in DC Comics, Wonder Woman manages to fit in an affair or two between saving the world.
Over the years, Wonder Woman has fallen for humans and superheroes alike. Last fall, Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka also confirmed that Princess Diana's sexual preferences aren't strictly heterosexual. Remember that Wonder Woman's home, Paradise Island, is populated entirely by women. With that in mind, Rucka asks, "How can they not all be in same-sex relationships?” He continues, "Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As...I approach it, the answer is obviously yes."
Though Rucka added another dimension to Diana's character, the upcoming Wonder Woman film won't explore Diana's bisexuality. Instead, she'll continue her tired-and-true flirtation with Steve Trevor, this time played by Chris Pine.
For context, here's the tale of Diana's past romances.
