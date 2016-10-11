The world of DC comics just got even more inclusive.
In an interview with Variety, Gal Gadot addressed the recent news that Wonder Woman was written to be bisexual. (Many fans of the comic books were not surprised and always knew this about the ass-kicking warrior.)
In the 2017 movie Wonder Woman, Gadot does not have any relationships with women, but she did confirm that she agrees that the superhero can be bisexual. "It's not something we've explored," she said of the the character's sexuality.
"It never came to the table, but when you talk theoretically about all the women on Themyscira and how many years she was there, then what [Greg Rucka, a longtime writer of Wonder Woman comics] said makes sense. In this movie she does not experience any bisexual relationships. But it’s not about that. She’s a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts."
In his interview for Comicosity, Rucka offered an in-depth explanation of the framework around the character's sexuality. Her choice in romantic partners doesn't simply stem from being surrounded by women; she has found herself in certain relationships with both men and women over the course of the series.
"It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic, and sexual relationship. And the only options are women. But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, 'You’re gay.' They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist," Rucka said. "Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes."
The response to Gadot's support of her character's sexuality has been resoundingly positive.
